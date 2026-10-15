MCD flags 81 houses as dangerous in city, issues repair advisory for 553

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has identified 81 dangerous houses across the city and issued repair advisories for 553 others, according to an official report, showing that the civic body has surveyed around 30.6 lakh houses, which is 94.17 per cent of the total houses in the national capital.

The report states that the MCD has surveyed 30,66,188 houses against a total of 32,55,909 till Monday, leaving 1,89,721 houses yet to be covered. The survey covers 94.17 per cent of the total houses listed in the report.

Of the 81 houses declared dangerous, 55 fall under the maintenance category and 26 under the building category, the report dated October 12 stated. The MCD, in its survey, identified 462 houses requiring repairs under the maintenance category and 91 under the building category. Of these, 63 houses are in the maintenance category and 18 in the building category.

The report also records that with 63 houses sealed, there are four cases in which courts have stayed action and 58 houses have been demolished. These figures are part of the consolidated data submitted by the MCD’s various zones.

The report includes cases where owners have been asked to carry out repairs, dangerous portions of buildings have been removed, or demolition action has been initiated. In some cases, further action is pending because of court orders.

The report also flags eight MCD staff quarters at Harijan Basti near Delhi Gate as being in a dangerous and dilapidated condition. According to the report, the quarters were allotted around 25 to 30 years ago.The civic body said the concerned officials had been asked to get them vacated in the interest of public safety, with a reminder issued after the initial communication.