Delhi HC pulls up ASI, MCD over illegal constructions in protected tomb area

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has pulled up the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), MCD and Delhi Police for overlooking unauthorised construction in the regulated area of the protected Tomb of Raushanara.

The court noted that the construction continued despite statutory restrictions and a judicial order restraining further work. It directed the MCD commissioner, special CP of Delhi Police and ASI director to file personal affidavits naming officials responsible for overlooking the violations.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma said the officials’ conduct had enabled the property owner to complete the unauthorised construction near the Tomb of Raushanara and the Barahdari.

In its October 9 order, the court said that despite the ASI’s assurance that action would be taken, there was neither sensitivity nor determination. It also criticised the MCD officials for their “callous” approach. The court was hearing a plea by Grover concerning construction at a property on Singh Sahab Road in Shakti Nagar.