Delhi HC refuses urgent hearing on journalist’s plea for protection in casteist remarks case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused an urgent hearing to a female journalist, who sought protection from coercive action in a case filed by a Delhi Police officer alleging casteist remarks and public humiliation against him during a protest near Jantar Mantar earlier this month.

The journalist had also filed a sexual assault complaint against the officer, identified as assistant commissioner of police Vivek Bhagat. The crime branch is investigating her complaint. A bench of acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma agreed to list the matter for hearing on Friday.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against the independent journalist and others on a complaint filed by ACP Bhagat, who alleged casteist remarks, public humiliation and defamation directed at him during the protest. The FIR was registered under provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to the FIR, Bhagat was on duty near Jantar Mantar on October 3 when he allegedly overheard the woman journalist making derogatory remarks about his caste in public and questioning his appointment as an ACP. He said that he ignored the remarks and continued performing his duties. However, around 3 pm, the journalist accused him of sexual assault.