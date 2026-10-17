CJP's Abhijeet Dipke gets conditional bail after arrest over Tiranga march

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has been granted conditional bail by a Delhi court and asked to sign a peace bond before his release.

Dipke was produced before the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) at Mandir Marg Police Station on Saturday after being arrested for allegedly violating a peace bond furnished by him on October 10, reports quoting his legal counsel said.

He was detained on Friday moments after stepping out of his house in Delhi’s Jhandewalan area to participate in the CJP’s “Lehra Do Tiranga” protest at Connaught Place. He was arrested on Saturday morning.

Dipke and All India Students’ Association (AISA) national president Neha Bora were arrested under preventive sections on Friday, ahead of the planned rally in the national capital.

“Based on the assurance given in the peace bond, he was let off. We are awaiting the written order for further details,” a senior police officer told PTI.

Police placed Dipke under preventive detention from his residence in New Delhi on Friday, invoking prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). CJP representatives alleged he was taken to an undisclosed location without immediate access to lawyers.

Delhi Police have registered multiple FIRs for violations of prohibitory orders imposed in Connaught Place and other parts of New Delhi during protests on Friday, officials said on Saturday.

According to police officials, despite repeated announcements asking people not to assemble, a crowd gathered around Connaught Place. FIRs will be registered for violations of prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), officials said, adding that action would also be taken against repeat offenders.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)