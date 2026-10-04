CJP, AISA supporters spar over protest tactics as Abhijeet Dipke, Neha Bora back each other

NEW DELHI: While several new faces have emerged during the ongoing protests, which began with the one led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), not all their supporters appear to be on the same page.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and AISA national president Neha Bora, among the more prominent faces of the protests, have often expressed support for each other. However, their supporters have questioned their methods and, in some cases, their intentions.

In the latest spat, some users on X questioned why the CJP’s agitation in Mumbai was allowed to continue while those protesting at Jantar Mantar faced detention and alleged assault.

Responding to a tweet by a Congress worker questioning why “Cockroaches can roam free in Mumbai, but when NSUI & IYC hit the streets they are detained”, CJP’s Saurabh Das, who also rose to prominence during the CJP’s Jantar Mantar protest, replied: “If you guys are detained immediately, then you must rethink your strategy. Don’t blame others for your failures.”

The remark drew sharp criticism, with several users posting videos of Bora being dragged away during protests and detained in the national capital. Das was accused of being “arrogant” and of “victim-shaming”.