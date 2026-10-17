Jamia students protesting for restoration of union allegedly assaulted, detained by police

NEW DELHI: Three students protesting for the restoration of Jamia Millia Islamia’s students’ union were allegedly assaulted by university security personnel and detained by Delhi Police as tensions escalated on campus on Saturday.

The confrontation unfolded at 5:30 am, when three students who had been on a hunger strike for five days were allegedly dragged out of the campus, manhandled by university security personnel and forced to continue their protest outside the locked gates. One of them, Jasim Khan, who had started the hunger strike, was hospitalised owing to his health condition.

According to Jamia students, around 60 security guards, accompanied by the chief proctor and security adviser, arrived at the protest site around 5:30 am and damaged and forcibly removed the students’ beds and tarpaulin. The organisation alleged that several protesters were injured, with some reportedly losing consciousness.

Another student on hunger strike, Ebin, speaking to the newspaper, said, “A police official stepped on my foot, injuring my toe. He slapped me on my neck and face and hit me on my stomach. This was absolutely horrifying. I have received a long notice from the administration, and they have rusticated me for one year. However, I will continue my support.”

Students from the Fraternity Movement claimed that police detained some protesters on the university administration’s instructions and demanded an impartial investigation.