No leaders, no let-up: Citizens take over Connaught Place protest

NEW DELHI: They came without their leaders—ordinary people including teenagers who still didn’t get their voters’ card, middle-aged professionals with their young ones, and senior citizens—clutching the tricolour and demanding to be heard.

The CJP leaders were detained yet the people who gathered near Connaught Place on Friday brought a range of concerns to the streets. The crowd underscored a sentiment that went beyond party lines: the fight over voting rights, they believed, was too important to leave to politicians alone.

For supporters, carrying the national flag is a peaceful expression of belonging, pride, and the desire to be heard. Vishwajit, an 18-year-old, waving the tricolour, said,

“When I become eligible to vote, I want my voice to be respected, not misused. If I don’t stand up for those who have lost their voting rights today, I cannot expect anyone to stand up for me tomorrow.” Like him, many teenagers held a series of flash protests in CP and Mandi House amid heavy deployment of security personnel.