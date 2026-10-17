No leaders, no let-up: Citizens take over Connaught Place protest

NEW DELHI: They came without their leaders—ordinary people including teenagers who still didn’t get their voters’ card, middle-aged professionals with their young ones, and senior citizens—clutching the tricolour and demanding to be heard.
The CJP leaders were detained yet the people who gathered near Connaught Place on Friday brought a range of concerns to the streets. The crowd underscored a sentiment that went beyond party lines: the fight over voting rights, they believed, was too important to leave to politicians alone.
For supporters, carrying the national flag is a peaceful expression of belonging, pride, and the desire to be heard. Vishwajit, an 18-year-old, waving the tricolour, said,
“When I become eligible to vote, I want my voice to be respected, not misused. If I don’t stand up for those who have lost their voting rights today, I cannot expect anyone to stand up for me tomorrow.” Like him, many teenagers held a series of flash protests in CP and Mandi House amid heavy deployment of security personnel.
Since morning, traffic has crawled in the area with police personnel forming almost a human chain around Central Park in CP. To utter surprise of the authorities, there were more media professionals than protesters. Some were engaged in heated debates with peers, while some were heckled by right-wing supporters. Skirmishes broke out with “Modi, Modi” chants that were reiterated with “Godi, Godi” sloganeering. Cops stepped in, and the incessant whistling brought some control to the crowd.
Shops in the area remained shut as Delhi Police put up posters warning that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS were in force, barring public gatherings. For many present, Friday’s demonstration was not their first; several had also joined the July protest against former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Throughout the afternoon, protests erupted every now and then with people in groups of two or three holding the tricolour seeking accountability. Supporters walked through the inner circle of Connaught Place, intermittently raising the slogan of ‘Jai Hind’ before dispersing and regrouping at different spots. Some also sang the national anthem. Customised t-shirts saying “Vote chor, gaddi chhor”, placards with innovative Gen Z slogans were also caught in cameras.
At dusk, a march began in the inner circle of CP with thousands of people joining in. Jean Dreze, a Belgian-born Indian economist, also joined in. In a conversation with this newspaper, he said, “I am here for the cause. I have no affiliation with the CJP or any opposition leader. I’m here purely out of solidarity. I’ve been here over the past few days and will continue to show up in support of what I believe is right.”
Detentions continued too, yet nothing dampened the spirit. As night fell, Central Park slipped into chaos with police detaining several protesters. The tricolours were snatched, supporters were dragged and forcibly removed.
A dozen of them tried to block the bus carrying away detainees resulting in a tense standoff. The right-wing supporters too joined the crowd with slogans saying “Goli maaro inko” (shoot them). However, the dance of democracy continued, and people were occupying space as far as the eyes could go.
Connaught Place had become more than a site of protest; it had turned into a gathering of citizens determined to make their voices heard. As the crowds slowly dispersed, the questions raised on the streets remained unanswered, leaving behind a reminder that democracy is sustained not merely by the act of voting but by citizens who insist on accountability.