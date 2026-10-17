Women’s groups march to Delhi Police HQ over alleged sexual violence during SIR protest

NEW DELHI: Women's groups and activists on Saturday marched to the Delhi Police Headquarters, demanding prosecution of police personnel accused of sexually assaulting and harassing women and transgender protesters during the demonstrations against the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Carrying placards and banners, the Left-wing women's groups raised slogans against the alleged sexual and gender-based violence by police personnel and demanded Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged electoral irregularities.

The protesters gathered near Gurudwara Bangla Sahib and marched towards the headquarters to submit a memorandum demanding accountability for alleged sexualised and gendered violence against demonstrators.

"Those found guilty must be held accountable and punished under the law," the organisations said in their appeal, calling for strict disciplinary and legal action against personnel accused of the alleged assaults.

In an official statement, the groups said videos, photographs and personal accounts had documented instances of alleged sexual harassment and physical violence against women, transgender and non-binary protesters during police action since July 20, with reports intensifying from October 2.

They cited footage purportedly showing male police personnel assaulting women protesters and alleged that incidents of sexual violence had also occurred inside detention buses and detention centres.

A young woman journalist had also alleged that an assistant commissioner of police-rank officer grabbed her breasts.