Delhi Police register 10 FIRs, arrest five over alleged assaults on anti-CEC protesters

Delhi Police has registered at least 10 FIRs and arrested five people in connection with alleged assaults and harassment of protesters demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, reported news agency PTI, quoting officials said on Sunday.

The cases were registered between October 11 and 14 at Connaught Place and Kamla Market police stations following social media posts and videos highlighting alleged attacks on demonstrators. Several posts accused right-wing activists of targeting protesters.

At least five people have been arrested in two separate cases, a senior police officer said, the report added.

An FIR was registered at Connaught Place police station on October 13 after an incident was flagged on social media. Gaurav was arrested in connection with the case, while efforts are underway to trace his alleged accomplices.

A video purportedly showing a group of men assaulting a protester while daring others to call them "cockroaches" circulated on social media. One of the men was also heard threatening to beat up anyone who spoke against the prime minister or the police.

In a separate case registered at Kamla Market police station on October 11, four people were arrested after a video purportedly showing individuals harassing and assaulting protesters went viral. Police took suo motu cognisance of the incident and initiated legal action against those allegedly involved.

The list of cases also includes multiple FIRs registered at Connaught Place police station on October 13 and 14 over incidents highlighted in social media posts and videos. Police are examining CCTV footage to identify those involved, establish the sequence of events and determine the roles of the suspected accused.