Voters can use Form 6 to restore deleted names in electoral rolls, ECI tells Delhi HC

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has told the Delhi High Court that two voters whose names were deleted from the electoral rolls after they failed to complete the enumeration process during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the national capital can fill Form 6 to seek redressal.

The submission was made on behalf of the Commission before the court, which was hearing a petition seeking restoration of the two petitioners' names in the electoral rolls.

The court closed the proceedings, observing that petitioner No. 1's apprehension that filling Form 6 would expose him to accusations of making a false declaration was “misplaced”.

“Having heard the learned counsel for the parties, we are of the considered opinion that when the suggestion is coming from the learned standing counsel appearing for the ECI, that too as per the instructions of the electoral registration officer, petitioner No.1's apprehension that he would be accused of furnishing a false declaration is misplaced.

“With these observations, the writ proceedings are closed. The petitioners, if so desire, may fill Form 6, which shall be processed in accordance with law,” a bench of Justices Dinesh Mehta and Aditi Choudhary said.