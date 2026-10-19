Gen Z turning grievances into legal challenges

The city has been witnessing Generation Z’s growing assertion in the past few months. Its challenge to the establishment is no longer confined just to the streets. The young are also taking their battles to the classrooms, demanding accountability of those in charge. They are moving the courts too, questioning government rulesand seeking remedies through the institutions of democracy.

When we talk of courtroom interventions, it’s not merely about heavyweight lawyers such as Kapil Sibal and Prashant Bhushan taking up their cause to protest. Young lawyers, law students and ordinary citizens who believe that the system must answer for its failures are approaching the bench.

A recent public interest litigation before the Delhi HC is in line with this emerging trend. The issue at stake is deceptively simple, when a consumer orders paneer, s/he be entitled to know whether what is served is genuine dairy paneer or a non-dairy substitute.

Last week, a petition filed by a 22-year-old fourth-year law student, and her senior from school, a practising advocate, brought a question of food safety, consumer rights and nutritional transparency before the court. The Delhi High Court issued notice to the Union government, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the Delhi government, seeking their responses.