Jamia Millia Islamia forms seven-member panel to address protesting students’ demands

NEW DELHI: On the seventh day of the hunger strike by students demanding the restoration of the students’ union at Jamia Millia Islamia University, the administration late Sunday night constituted a seven-member high-level committee to engage with the protesters and examine their demands, in a move aimed at restoring normalcy on the campus.

The development came hours after Congress MP John Brittas wrote to the Vice-Chancellor, urging the university to address the ongoing agitation and take steps to resolve the standoff. The students have been on an indefinite hunger strike since October 12, demanding the restoration of the students’ union.

In an official statement issued late Sunday night, the university said a meeting of senior functionaries, including Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mazhar Asif, Registrar Prof. Md. Mahtab Alam Rizvi, deans of faculties, the Dean of Students’ Welfare, the Chief Proctor and hostel provosts, was held to deliberate on the demands raised by the protesting students.

“Following detailed deliberations during this meeting, the University has constituted a high-level, seven-member committee to engage in dialogue with the protesting students, examine their demands, and take necessary steps towards restoring peace and ensuring a return to normalcy on the campus,” the statement read.