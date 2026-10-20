DDA gives 25% off on Narela flats.

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of Dussehra, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched the DDA Awas Nivesh Yojana 2026, with the aim of providing affordable housing to citizens. The scheme offers 2,516 Low Income Group (LIG) flats in Narela at a flat 25% discount. It also provides citizens with an opportunity to own a residence in Delhi at an affordable price, while highlighting Narela’s planned development and emerging infrastructure.

The flats will be offered for booking on a ‘First Come, First Serve’ (FCFS) basis and are located in Pockets 3 and 6 of Sectors G2–G6, Narela. Of the total 2,516 flats, 1,020 are located in Pocket 3 and 1,496 in Pocket 6. The approximate plinth area of each flat is 49.90 square metres, including common areas. After the 25% discount, the tentative price of a flat in Pocket 3 is Rs 15.01 lakh, while flats in Pocket 6 are priced at Rs 14.95 lakh.

Narela is emerging as a promising residential destination, supported by planned transport infrastructure and civic amenities. Key features include the upcoming Delhi Metro station on the Rithala–Narela–Kundli Metro Corridor, a proposed Narela Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) station, and road connectivity through Urban Extension Road (UER)-I, UER-II and GT Karnal Road. These transport links are expected to improve connectivity between Narela and other parts of Delhi and the surrounding region.

The area is also set to benefit from an upcoming Education Hub in Sectors G2–G6, where land has been allotted to several universities. Sports infrastructure in the vicinity includes the Narela Sports Complex in Sector A-7 and a proposed Multi-Sports Integrated Stadium and Sports Complex.