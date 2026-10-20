Delhi Police arrest four, including two women, in Tiger Shroff car firing case

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested four people, including two women, in connection with the firing at actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai, suspecting that they acted on the directions of Anil Pandit, a US-based gangster allegedly associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, PTI reported on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Kunal (21) and Sumit (19), both residents of Haryana’s Sonipat district, and Radha (23) and Babita (23), both from Uttar Pradesh.

The four were initially produced before a court under Section 35(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The Maharashtra Police’s Crime Investigation Department subsequently moved an application seeking permission for their custodial interrogation and formal arrest. The court allowed the plea and granted the Mumbai Police team three days’ transit remand, an official told PTI.

According to the sequence of events detailed by the Delhi Police Special Cell, Kunal had recently been released from jail on bail when a friend from Harsana village introduced him to Pandit, a 32-year-old gangster from Panipat who is allegedly operating from the United States.