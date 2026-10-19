Tiger Shroff firing puts Anil Pandit, alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang operative, under focus

CHANDIGARH: Out of three shooters allegedly involved in the assassination attempt on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff two are from Haryana including a minor and other one was out on bail in an Arms Act case.

Interestingly the shooting outside a money-exchange office in Panipat of Haryana in March this year another at a singer’s gym in Delhi in June and now the attack on Shroff in Mumbai have a common thread.

These were carried out in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. One name that has repeatedly cropped up in connection with these incidents over the past seven months is of gangster Anil Pandit, an alleged member of this transnational gang.

Sources said that 18-year-old Rehan from Sonipat in Haryana has estranged relationship with his father a decade, After failing Class IX, he dropped out of school. He had previously been jailed in a case related to the illegal possession of firearms. His mother, Samsida, works in a private company.

According to his maternal aunt, Afsana told the media that Rehan took up welding after being released from jail and would leave home saying he was going to work.