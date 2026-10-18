Tiger Shroff firing puts Fadnavis under Opposition fire over Maharashtra's law and order

The Opposition on Sunday criticised the Maharashtra government over the firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai, alleging that law and order had deteriorated in the city and across the state.

In a post on X, Congress leader Sachin Sawant said Mumbai appeared to be in the grip of chaos and accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, of failing to maintain law and order.

Referring to the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, the firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence and threats to actors and film producers, Sawant questioned the state government’s efforts to rein in anti-social elements.

He said the situation had reached a point where people who had earlier compared Maharashtra with Bihar were now saying that even Bihar was better.

According to police, Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt after gunmen opened fire at his car in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening. His driver and an autorickshaw driver were injured in the incident.