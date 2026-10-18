Tiger Shroff firing puts Fadnavis under Opposition fire over Maharashtra's law and order

The Opposition on Sunday criticised the Maharashtra government over the firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai, alleging that law and order had deteriorated in the city and across the state.
In a post on X, Congress leader Sachin Sawant said Mumbai appeared to be in the grip of chaos and accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, of failing to maintain law and order.
Referring to the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, the firing outside actor Salman Khan’s residence and threats to actors and film producers, Sawant questioned the state government’s efforts to rein in anti-social elements.
He said the situation had reached a point where people who had earlier compared Maharashtra with Bihar were now saying that even Bihar was better.
According to police, Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt after gunmen opened fire at his car in Mumbai’s Juhu area on Sunday evening. His driver and an autorickshaw driver were injured in the incident.
Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad demanded that Maharashtra have a separate home minister, blaming Fadnavis for the state of law and order.
“Does Mumbai have law and order? Does the police still command the same authority and respect as before? Are criminals afraid of the police?” she asked in a video statement.
The Lok Sabha member said the Congress had consistently demanded that Maharashtra have a separate home minister.
“If actors and political leaders are not safe, what can we say about the safety of ordinary citizens?” she asked.
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar said the incident came days after the recent killing of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Pradeep Purnekar in Thane.
Pawar described the firing at Shroff’s car as alarming, despite the actor escaping unhurt. He also said such incidents, including the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Juhu, could undermine investor confidence in Mumbai, the country’s financial capital.
Pawar said the Home portfolio should be handed over to a “competent minister” if the situation had become difficult to handle.
The incident took place near Pushpa Park, within the jurisdiction of Juhu police station in Mumbai’s western suburbs. An official said police were piecing together the sequence of events leading up to the firing.
“Shroff is safe and has not sustained any injuries in the firing incident,” the official reiterated.
Meanwhile, Fadnavis spoke to the Mumbai Police Commissioner and actor Tiger Shroff after the incident.
Fadnavis sought details of the incident from police commissioner Deven Bharti and asked him to nab the assailants quickly, expedite the investigation and take strict action against those responsible.
He also spoke to Shroff over the phone and assured him of support, saying the accused would be traced soon and asking him not to worry, according to the Chief Minister's Office.
"We are all with you. We will track down the accused soon. Do not worry," Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, told the actor.
(With inputs from PTI)