Three suspects detained from Rajasthan's Kota over firing at Tiger Shroff's car

Three men suspected to be involved in the firing at actor Tiger Shroff have been detained in Rajasthan's Kota from a train coming from Mumbai on Monday, a police official said.

"The three suspects have been detained by Kota city police today at Kota station," the official told PTI.

Two of the accused are from Haryana, and the third is from Maharashtra. All three are reportedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, NDTV reported.

Unidentified assailants opened fire at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver and another person were injured.

Meanwhile, ANI reported that investigating agencies suspect the attack was carried out by trained shooters who had conducted a detailed reconnaissance (recce) of the actor's movements before execution.

According to sources, the assailants executed a pre-planned strategy based on prior surveillance of the actor's weekly routine. The accused were aware that Tiger Shroff regularly visited the Juhu football ground on Sundays. They monitored his movements to time the attack precisely as he was leaving the venue in his car.

Following the firing, the shooters followed a pre-mapped escape path along SV Road through Vile Parle and Andheri. They abandoned their motorcycle near Andheri West railway station and boarded a train toward Borivali.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)