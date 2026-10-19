Firing at Tiger Shroff's car: Shinde warns against gang wars, says 'bullets will be answered with bullets'

Following the firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde warned that the government would not tolerate gang wars in Mumbai, declaring that “bullets would be answered with bullets.”

Shinde met Shroff at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra area late Sunday night, enquired about the 36-year-old actor's health, reassured his concerned family, and assured them of full security following the firing incident.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against three unidentified individuals in connection with the firing incident, and an FIR has been registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, as per Mumbai Police.

Police investigation is underway to establish the identity of the accused. Further details are awaited.

Unidentified assailants opened fire at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver and another person were injured.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a viral social media post, but police have yet to verify its authenticity.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Shroff, Shinde said the time had come to uproot criminal networks once again, referring to the crackdown on gangs in the 1990s.

"Their roots were dug up in the 1990s when gang wars had flourished. The time has come to uproot them in the same way again," he said.

Asked about his reaction to the firing at Shroff's car, the deputy CM said, "It will be tit for tat, bullets for bullets."