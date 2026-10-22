BJP targets Cong, AAP after Delhi HC calls CJP duo 'not Gen Z'

NEW DELHI: The BJP attacked the Congress and the AAP after a Delhi HC questioned whether CJP associates Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, arrested in an alleged illegal trespassing case at Jantar Mantar, were themselves members of Gen Z. BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari alleged that the Congress and AAP’s “B-team” had been exposed in court, claiming their intention was to create chaos in the country.
In a post on X, he said the court had questioned whether those claiming to represent the youth were themselves Gen Z. He also alleged that some protesters had attempted to cross barricades despite restrictions at Jantar Mantar, arguing that the protest was aimed at creating anarchy rather than being democratic and peaceful.
Bhandari demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that the protest was neither democratic nor peaceful. He claimed its objective was to create unrest and said both leaders should apologise to the country’s youth and its agencies.
Separately, BJP MP and national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi accused certain forces within India and abroad of working together to destabilise the country. Without naming individuals or organisations, he alleged that they were pursuing a “regime change” agenda through political upheaval, violent conflict and conspiracies.
Trivedi also criticised the Opposition’s repeated questioning of institutions, citing the LIC, HAL, SBI, SEBI, vaccines, EVMs and electoral rolls as examples. He alleged that the Opposition’s demands were not genuine and urged citizens, particularly the youth, to remain vigilant against attempts to undermine India’s stability.
Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at a Vijayadashami event on Tuesday, Trivedi said the PM had cautioned against elements seeking to divide society and promote hatred towards Indian culture and religion. He accused the Opposition of spreading misleading narratives about institutions and attempting to sow division for political power. Bhandari also targeted Gandhi over his reported vacation in Vietnam and Kejriwal over his silence following the court’s observations. He alleged that both leaders had remained silent because the youth had seen their “anarchist mindset” exposed in court.