BJP targets Cong, AAP after Delhi HC calls CJP duo 'not Gen Z'

NEW DELHI: The BJP attacked the Congress and the AAP after a Delhi HC questioned whether CJP associates Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, arrested in an alleged illegal trespassing case at Jantar Mantar, were themselves members of Gen Z. BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari alleged that the Congress and AAP’s “B-team” had been exposed in court, claiming their intention was to create chaos in the country.

In a post on X, he said the court had questioned whether those claiming to represent the youth were themselves Gen Z. He also alleged that some protesters had attempted to cross barricades despite restrictions at Jantar Mantar, arguing that the protest was aimed at creating anarchy rather than being democratic and peaceful.

Bhandari demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that the protest was neither democratic nor peaceful. He claimed its objective was to create unrest and said both leaders should apologise to the country’s youth and its agencies.