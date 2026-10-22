Delhi Environment Min Sirsa lists steps to curb pollution

NEW DELHI: Delhi implemented Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) later this year than in previous years, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Wednesday, attributing the delay to the Rekha Gupta-led government’s preventive measures and public participation in tackling winter air pollution.
The Commission for Air Quality Management on Wednesday invoked Stage I of GRAP across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect. Sirsa said Delhi had gone longer than usual without GRAP restrictions this year. The government was implementing short- and long-term measures under its 11-point air pollution mitigation plan, involving nearly 30 agencies working together to tackle pollution.
Long-term measures include eliminating road dust through end-to-end road carpeting, promoting electric vehicles and phasing out polluting fuel-based industries across Delhi-NCR, Sirsa said. As part of winter pollution-control measures, the government will enforce the ‘No PUCC, No Fuel’ rule from November 1, denying fuel to vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate. Enforcement against end-of-life vehicles will also be strengthened. From November 1 to January 31, vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission standards will be barred from entering the city, with exemptions for CNG and electric vehicles.
To reduce vehicular emissions and peak-hour congestion, 50% of employees in government and private offices will work from home, while office timings will be staggered. Municipal Corporation of Delhi offices will function from 8.30 am to 5 pm, while Delhi government offices will operate from 10 am to 6.30 pm.
Parking charges at authorised parking facilities will be doubled from November 1, with Metro parking facilities exempted, to encourage greater use of public transport.
The government will prohibit dust-generating demolition and outdoor civil construction activities from November 1 to January 31. A complete ban on construction and demolition activities will be imposed from December 10 to January 20.
Meanwhile, CPCB data at 4 pm on Wednesday showed Noida recorded an AQI of 249, followed by Manesar at 244, Ghaziabad and Meerut at 223 each, Gurugram and Ballabgarh at 216 each, and Bahadurgarh at 205.
Among NCR locations, Khora in Ghaziabad recorded an AQI of 317, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category. Barait recorded 288, Greater Noida 280 and Hapur 258, all in the ‘poor’ category. Gurugram Deputy Commissioner’s office said on X that departments had been directed to implement GRAP guidelines.
DMRC to run 20 additional train trips on weekdays
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will operate 20 additional train trips on weekdays from Thursday, to encourage public transport use following GRAP-I implementation. It will intensify anti-pollution drives, reduce dust, clear garbage and inspect construction sites.