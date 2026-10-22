Delhi Environment Min Sirsa lists steps to curb pollution

NEW DELHI: Delhi implemented Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) later this year than in previous years, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Wednesday, attributing the delay to the Rekha Gupta-led government’s preventive measures and public participation in tackling winter air pollution.

The Commission for Air Quality Management on Wednesday invoked Stage I of GRAP across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect. Sirsa said Delhi had gone longer than usual without GRAP restrictions this year. The government was implementing short- and long-term measures under its 11-point air pollution mitigation plan, involving nearly 30 agencies working together to tackle pollution.

Long-term measures include eliminating road dust through end-to-end road carpeting, promoting electric vehicles and phasing out polluting fuel-based industries across Delhi-NCR, Sirsa said. As part of winter pollution-control measures, the government will enforce the ‘No PUCC, No Fuel’ rule from November 1, denying fuel to vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate. Enforcement against end-of-life vehicles will also be strengthened. From November 1 to January 31, vehicles registered outside Delhi that do not meet BS-VI emission standards will be barred from entering the city, with exemptions for CNG and electric vehicles.