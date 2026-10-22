Mere participation in protest not enough to show intention to disobey, obstruct police: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court has said that mere participation in a demonstration does not by itself establish a "common intention" to disobey police directions or obstruct police personnel.

Justice Sanjeev Narula made the observation while quashing an FIR against an SSC aspirant who was booked by Delhi Police in 2025 for allegedly failing to disperse from Ramlila Maidan despite repeated announcements to vacate the protest venue.

The petitioner had participated in the protest at Ramlila Maidan in August last year over alleged irregularities in the conduct of the SSC entrance examination.

The prosecution claimed that certain organisers refused to conclude the demonstration after the expiry of the permitted time and instigated the gathering to remain at the venue until their demands were fulfilled.

The police registered the FIR alleging that certain protestors disobeyed the prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) as they continued to occupy the ground and some of them pushed and scuffled with police personnel.