Delhi Protests: SC bars illegal detention, orders barricade removal, restoration of internet services

NEW DELHI: In a major interim direction, the Supreme Court’s special bench, in an unprecedented hearing on a Sunday, ordered that no illegal detention can take place of people gathering peacefully and that barricades must be reviewed immediately based on law-and-order and traffic requirements.

“Right to movement and protest is a fundamental right. No unlawful detention is permitted. Any detention must follow legally established procedure. Peaceful assemblies must be allowed in accordance with law, especially outside areas where prohibitory orders under Section 163 BNSS are in force,” said a two-judge bench of the top court, headed by Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana.

The court also held that Metro trains and railway facilities shall function normally unless they need to be regulated, keeping in mind the reasonable restrictions envisaged under Article 19(2).

“Similarly, free movement of people in the city shall be ensured subject to law-and-order situation and/or traffic regulations. Imposition of barricades on roads shall be reviewed forthwith to ensure free movement subject to law-and-order and traffic requirements. Internet facilities should function unhindered. There shall be no illegal detention, particularly in cases of peaceful unarmed assemblage of people beyond the area where Section 163 BNSS is in operation,” the court ordered the authorities, including the Centre and Delhi Police.

The bench also said it had been informed that a notice board stating that Section 163 BNSS had been invoked in and around the precincts of the Supreme Court had been put up on the court premises.

“We direct the authorities concerned to forthwith take down the said board, if not already done, so that there is no apprehension with regard to ingress and egress to the Supreme Court or any other court of law. Lawyers, journalists and other professionals shall not be hindered in discharge of their professional duties in any manner whatsoever,” the bench said and listed the matter for further hearing on October 13.

The court passed these major interim directions after hearing a contempt plea and a habeas corpus petition filed by lawyer Shailendra Mani Tripathi and senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, respectively.

The bench also observed that the contempt petitioners, including Tripathi, who alleged that the authorities had violated the court’s directions by closing Metro stations, had made out a prima facie case.