‘If voting rights are taken away, no party is safe’: CJP urges unity against SIR, vows protests till CEC resigns

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders on Sunday vowed to continue protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns, and urged political parties across the ideological spectrum to unite on the issue.

CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das made the remarks after being released from preventive custody. They alleged that their detention was illegal and said the agitation would be expanded beyond Delhi.

“Protests will happen, not just in Delhi but the whole country till we get accountability,” Das said at a press conference.

“​​Irrespective of ideology, all political parties should unite on the issue of SIR. If the right to vote is taken away, it's not good for any party,” he added.

Ranka said the protest would continue until Kumar resigned, arguing that demonstrations at designated sites did not amount to a breach of peace.

The three leaders were released by a Special Executive Magistrate Court after furnishing a surety bond of Rs 50,000 each for maintaining peace and good behaviour for one year, Delhi Police said.

Their release came amid continued protests and heightened security in the national capital, a day after around 7,000 people were detained at multiple locations while attempting to reach Jantar Mantar for a demonstration against Kumar. Police said all those detained had since been released.