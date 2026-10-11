‘If voting rights are taken away, no party is safe’: CJP urges unity against SIR, vows protests till CEC resigns

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) leaders on Sunday vowed to continue protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns, and urged political parties across the ideological spectrum to unite on the issue.
CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das made the remarks after being released from preventive custody. They alleged that their detention was illegal and said the agitation would be expanded beyond Delhi.
“Protests will happen, not just in Delhi but the whole country till we get accountability,” Das said at a press conference.
“Irrespective of ideology, all political parties should unite on the issue of SIR. If the right to vote is taken away, it's not good for any party,” he added.
Ranka said the protest would continue until Kumar resigned, arguing that demonstrations at designated sites did not amount to a breach of peace.
The three leaders were released by a Special Executive Magistrate Court after furnishing a surety bond of Rs 50,000 each for maintaining peace and good behaviour for one year, Delhi Police said.
Their release came amid continued protests and heightened security in the national capital, a day after around 7,000 people were detained at multiple locations while attempting to reach Jantar Mantar for a demonstration against Kumar. Police said all those detained had since been released.
The Supreme Court on Sunday directed authorities to ensure that people assembling peacefully were not illegally detained. It also asked the Centre to ensure that Delhi Metro services operated normally and internet services remained uninterrupted, subject to law and order requirements.
The court further said lawyers, journalists and others should not be prevented from discharging their professional duties.
Meanwhile, the national capital is bracing for another mobilisation on Monday by the INDIA bloc over alleged irregularities in the voter roll revision.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said he and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had sought a meeting with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant between 4 pm and 5 pm to seek his intervention on the issue of “vote chori”.
Delhi Metro services resumed normal operations on Sunday, even as heavy barricading continued on key approach roads. Protesters gathered at several locations, raised slogans and were seen being taken away in police buses.
Members of student organisations, including the Students' Federation of India (SFI), All India Students' Association (AISA) and Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), were among those detained while attempting to march towards Jantar Mantar. CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas was also detained, police sources said.
SFI leader Aishe Ghosh said the agitation would continue despite the restrictions. “Jantar Mantar 2.0 is on. We are on the streets; we will stay on the streets. We will abide by the Constitution,” she said.
Delhi Police has registered 20 FIRs in connection with Saturday's protests, including cases involving alleged assaults on police personnel and obstruction of public servants. Four men claiming links to the Hindu Raksha Dal were arrested for allegedly assaulting students and manhandling women during the demonstration, officials said.
The CJP and opposition parties have been demanding Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise. Police have maintained that the preventive detentions were carried out in accordance with legal procedures, while the protesters have accused the authorities of curbing their right to peaceful assembly.
(With inputs from PTI)