Congress says anti-CEC protest to go ahead in Delhi on Monday, calls it 'second freedom struggle'

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal on Sunday vowed to go ahead with a major Opposition protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi on October 12, calling the agitation a “second freedom struggle” to safeguard democracy and voting rights.

On Monday, the Congress and the entire INDIA bloc and the country’s youth will again take to the streets of Delhi in massive numbers in a protest against the CEC Kumar on the ‘vote chori’ charges.

Speaking to reporters here, Venugopal alleged that attempts were being made to prevent party workers from reaching Delhi and that raids were being conducted at places where they were staying.

"Even if all this is done, it won't fail. Tomorrow in Delhi, a more powerful struggle will be there. The opposition is united and standing together as a single unit," he said.

Describing the ongoing agitation as a fight for the country's democratic future, Venugopal said it was not merely a protest or a resistance but a struggle to protect citizens' voting rights.

"This is the most powerful struggle to protect democracy in the country. It is a struggle to maintain the voting rights of the voters of the country," he said.