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LIVE | Delhi Protest Day 2: Security tightened as CJP to resume stir, vows to stay till CEC resigns

SC to hear seeking contempt proceedings against authorities over alleged violation of its direction against a complete suspension of metro and train services in Delhi due to the CJP protest
Security personnel stand guard near Jantar Mantar following continued demonstration calls by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026.
Security personnel stand guard near Jantar Mantar following continued demonstration calls by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE online desk

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has vowed to continue its protests over alleged electoral roll irregularities until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns, announcing another demonstration at Jantar Mantar at 10 am on Sunday despite a major security clampdown and mass detentions across the national capital a day earlier.

Following the detention of its top leaders on Saturday, CJP member Ajinkya Shinde has been entrusted with leading the next phase of the agitation.

Top developments

  • CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das placed under preventive arrest after being detained on Saturday.

  • YouTuber Dhruv Rathee released late on Saturday night after being detained in Gurugram, Haryana, officials say.

  • Over 7,000 protesters detained during anti-CEC protest; police likely to register an FIR over the alleged assault on personnel, officials say.

  • SC to hear a plea on Sunday seeking contempt proceedings against authorities over alleged violation of its direction against a complete suspension of metro and train services in Delhi due to the CJP protest

Mann slams Delhi Police's 'Taliban-like' attitude over video of cops with shoes inside Bangla Sahib

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday condemned the alleged entry of Delhi Police personnel into Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in the national capital on Saturday, accusing them of having a "Taliban-like attitude" and violating the sanctity of the shrine.

A controversy had erupted over Delhi police personnel allegedly entering the gurdwara premises in Delhi on Saturday as some protesters, facing police action during demonstrations against the Chief Election Commissioner, sought refuge there.

Court bars CJP leaders from ‘breaching peace’ for one year

The Executive Magistrate's court has imposed a condition barring the CJP leaders from breaching the peace for one year, Ratna Singh, the party’s head of legal affairs, said.

CJP to hold press conference at 2pm

CJP announces 2pm press conference soon after CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were released from detention.

CJP leaders Dipke, Ranka and Das released after preventive arrest

CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das have been released by the Executive Magistrate's court after they were placed on preventive arrest, CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh said on Sunday.

The trio were placed under preventive arrest after Delhi Police detained them at the airport on Saturday ahead of the party's planned protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Stringent traffic curbs in Delhi as CJP protest enters second day

Stringent traffic restrictions remained in force across several parts of Delhi on Sunday for a second consecutive day as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) renewed its call for protests demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

According to a Delhi Traffic Police advisory, diversions were enforced from 6 am, with traffic movement to be affected around Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place, Mandi House, Patel Chowk and several other key intersections in Lutyens' Delhi.

The restrictions come amid a security clampdown following announcement by CJP and prominent student organisations, including the Students' Federation of India (SFI) that protests would continue until their demands were met.

The affected stretches include the Ashoka Road-Jantar Mantar Road roundabout, Tolstoy Marg-Janpath crossing, Jai Singh Road-Sansad Marg crossing, Rail Bhawan roundabout, Patel Chowk, Gol Dak Khana and several intersections around Connaught Place.

Traffic movement is also likely to be affected at Mandi House, the Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg junction, the Lodhi Road flyover, Neela Gumbad roundabout, the Samrat Hotel roundabout, the Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg crossing and the underpasses beneath the Bhikaji Cama Place and Moti Bagh flyovers.

Heavy security in Delhi ahead of CJP protest

Delhi Police continued to beef up security across the national capital on Sunday, a day after a large-scale clampdown and mass detentions, as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) vowed to continue its protest at Jantar Mantar.

Visuals from Connaught Place showed a heavy security deployment.

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee released from detention

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, who was detained by Delhi Police ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar, was released late on Saturday night, an official said on Sunday.

"He can be detained again, or further legal action might be taken if he tries to go to Jantar Mantar despite prohibitory orders," a police source said.

Rathee was detained from his residence in Gurugram's Sector 56 on Saturday as police stepped up security across the national capital to prevent protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar for a demonstration demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities related to the SIR.

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CJP's Dipke, Ranka and Das placed under preventive arrest

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das have been placed under preventive arrest and will be produced before the Executive Magistrate at Delhi Cantt Police Station on Sunday, a senior police officer said.

They were placed under preventive arrest after being detained by Delhi Police when their flight landed in the national capital ahead of the planned protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, police said.

READ FULL STORY HERE

Delhi protest
Jantar Mantar Protest
CJP protest
Anti-CEC Protest

Key Events

CJP leaders Dipke, Ranka and Das released after preventive arrest

Stringent traffic curbs in Delhi as CJP protest enters second day

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee released from detention

CJP's Dipke, Ranka and Das placed under preventive arrest

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