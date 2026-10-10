‘Will not go back till CEC resigns’: CJP to resume Delhi protests on Sunday

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has vowed to resume protests against alleged electoral roll irregularities at Jantar Mantar at 10 am on Sunday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The renewed call comes a day after police detained protesters, activists and political leaders during demonstrations in Delhi.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, CJP national organisation in-charge Ajinkya Shinde said the party would not back down despite the detentions.

“The government must have thought we will return home after the detentions today. This fear of Modi, Shah shows we have won half the fight,” Shinde said.

“As many people as you detain, we will not go back till Gyanesh Kumar resigns. We will head to Jantar Mantar again at 10 am tomorrow,” he added, urging people to join the protest and continue demonstrating wherever police stopped them.

The party said civil disobedience and street protests would continue across the country until accountability was established over alleged deletion and manipulation of 13 crore votes.

CJP representatives condemned the detention of party leaders and other protesters, accusing the authorities of imposing an “undeclared Emergency” to prevent peaceful assembly. Shinde also criticised the heavy security deployment and restrictions, alleging that Delhi had been turned into a “cantonment or fortress”.