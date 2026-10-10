With Jantar Mantar out of reach, Delhi streets become scattered stages for CJP protest

The plan was to assemble at Jantar Mantar, but it was not to be.

A sea of khaki and blue-green fatigues, metal barricades and buses parked askew turned India's address of dissent into a fortress on Saturday, scattering protesters across Delhi. Small groups raised slogans, changed routes and attempted to regroup before being detained.

By 5 pm, at least 3,000 people had been detained.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had called for a demonstration demanding Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, accusing him of masterminding voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and other irregularities involving Form 6, which is used for voter registration.

However, heavy security deployment prevented protesters from reaching the designated venue, turning what was intended to be a collective gathering into a series of demonstrations across streets, intersections and alternative meeting points in Delhi.

Saturday's protest was the latest in a series of demonstrations in New Delhi over the past week, including one led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Another protest by the INDIA opposition bloc is scheduled for Monday.

A previous CJP protest in July against competitive examination paper leaks had forced the resignation of then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after young men and women camped at Jantar Mantar for days.

Mindful of the success of that demonstration, the government placed central Delhi under a much tighter security cordon on Saturday, shutting down metro services, suspending trains arriving in New Delhi from outside the capital and blocking mobile internet services.

From Connaught Place and Gurdwara Bangla Sahib to Dilli Haat, Gole Market, INA Market and Minto Bridge, protesters moved between locations, searching for places to assemble and trying to find others who had set out for Jantar Mantar. At several locations, slogans rang out before police personnel moved in to chase and detain protesters.