Over 1 lakh of 4.56 lakh Form 6 applications for inclusion in Delhi electoral rolls disposed of

NEW DELHI: More than 1 lakh of the 4.56 lakh Form 6 applications seeking inclusion in Delhi’s electoral rolls have been disposed of since August 31, when the draft rolls were published, as the Special Intensive Revision enters its final phase, officials said. A total of 4,56,913 applications were received till October 20, including 2,12,400 by August 30 and 2,44,513 between August 31 and October 20. Around 1.15 lakh applications were disposed of during the latter period, though the figures remain provisional, an official said.

The draft rolls listed 97.53 lakh electors, down from 1.45 crore before revision, after around 47.5 lakh names were removed under the Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD) categories. Verification rates varied across constituencies. Okhla recorded 54.6% verification, followed by R K Puram at 44.5% and Kasturba Nagar at 44%. Seelampur recorded 76.6%, while Rohini reported 83%. The immediate focus is on disposing of 33.12 lakh notices issued over non-mapping with the 2002 electoral rolls or logical discrepancies. More than 80% of these cases have been resolved, the poll body said earlier.

Officials are conducting special camps and household visits to collect supporting documents. The final electoral rolls are scheduled to be published on December 4.

Meanwhile, 14,911 Form 7 applications seeking deletion of names were received between August 31 and October 20, taking the total to 66,382.