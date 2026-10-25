Aastha Kunj park gets 105 extra lights

NEW DELHI: Necessary safety and security measures have been implemented at the Delhi Development Authority (DDA)-maintained Aastha Kunj Park in Kalkaji, including deployment of security personnel, installation of 105 additional lights and CCTV surveillance, an official said on Saturday.

Further strengthening of lighting arrangements is under process, with due consideration to the ecological sensitivity of the Morphological Ridge, the official said, as Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the city’s security during a visit to the Delhi Police headquarters. The new security arrangements come against the backdrop of the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park on September 21. Three accused were arrested in connection with the incident.

The incident highlighted security concerns at the 142-acre DDA park, which has 29 access points and had faced issues including poor lighting, broken perimeter walls, unmanned or missing gates and inadequate CCTV coverage. According to a status report on the enhanced security arrangements, all security guards, as per the currently allotted strength, have been deployed. Given the park’s extensive area of 142.41 acres and 29 gates, regular patrolling is being undertaken to ensure security coverage.

Two siren-equipped motorcycles, along with torches and essential safety equipment, have been deployed for night patrolling. Surprise night inspections are also conducted by the site in-charge, security supervisor and departmental staff to verify security arrangements and guard deployment, the report said.