Jamia announces union polls, but protesters flag ambiguity in order

NEW DELHI: After 14 days of hunger strike, protests, detentions and mounting pressure from across university campuses, Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday finally announced that its students’ union elections would be held 15 days after the approval of the union’s constitution.

The order, issued by the university’s Office of the Registrar on October 26, came just as the agitation was heading into its 15th day, following a night of marches, heightened security and growing concern over the health of students on hunger strike.

What began with one student, Jasim Khan, a master’s student who went on hunger strike demanding the restoration of student union elections, gradually grew into a collective agitation involving five students, including a woman student. The protest unfolded amid repeated restrictions, clashes, detentions and an unprecedented show of solidarity from students, former students and supporters beyond the campus.

The university, meanwhile, had shut parts of the campus, closed libraries and shifted classes online as tensions escalated. With police and Rapid Action Force personnel deployed in large numbers, the campus increasingly resembled a fortress, with security personnel at several points appearing to outnumber the protesting students.

The agitation took another turn when women students joined the protest in significant numbers, including amid concerns over restrictions and directions asking some hostel residents to vacate. On the 14th night, Jasim’s health deteriorated, and he was taken to hospital, intensifying concerns among protesters.