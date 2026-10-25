Hundreds join Jamia hunger strike on Day 14 despite campus shutdown, hostel eviction threats

Protesters alleged that food and water bottles were being prevented from entering the campus, with some students throwing water bottles through the grilled gates as the standoff continued.

The agitation also spread to the girls’ hostels, where students marched through Saturday night. Hostel corridors reportedly echoed with chants of “Inquilab Zindabad” at around 2 am.

The protests come amid allegations that female hostellers had been asked to vacate their rooms within three days, with warnings that mess and Wi-Fi services would be discontinued.

Ruqiah, a Jamia student, said, “Almost all hostellers have been asked to vacate their houses in the next three days. There is no official notice on this but they have just been warning us that the wifi and the mess will be shut. Some of us belong to Assam, Gujarat, Jharkhand , Jammu and Kashmir. How does the administration expect us to get the tickets booked in two days and leave until further orders? We told them there is no ticket available right now owing to the festive season, the warden told us that we should take a cab and leave early.”

She added, “It’s not even a month that we have come to our hostels after paying Rs 29000 and without any official order asking us to vacate such that no one reaches the protest site.”

The students alleged that the move would make it difficult for those from outside Delhi to continue participating in the agitation. They also questioned how they were expected to arrange travel at short notice during the festive season, particularly when tickets were unavailable.