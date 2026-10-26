Jamia hunger strike: students allege pressure to sign document; two continue strike

NEW DELHI: An agreement signed in the early hours of Monday failed to break the deadlock at Jamia Millia Islamia, instead setting the stage for another day of confrontation as students rejected the administration’s terms, alleging they had been pressured into signing the document at around 4 am.

By morning, celebrations over the assurance that the students’ union constitution would be formed after 15 days had given way to anger and uncertainty.

The hunger-striking students rejected all three points outlined in the administration’s October 26 order, arguing that it offered no firm assurance on their key demands. They maintained that the agitation would continue until these were addressed.

As the day progressed, tensions escalated on the university campus, with a large number of students mobilising despite heavy police deployment and restrictions. Protesters were seen moving between different gates, attempting to force them open amid loud sloganeering.

The Ibn-e-Sina gaye was broken by the protestors while one of the grills of the gate number 7 was pulled out and the police has to guard it till it was fixed late evening.