Delhi HC refuses to stay probe into journalist’s alleged casteist remarks against police officer

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to stay the investigation against a female journalist for allegedly making casteist remarks and publicly humiliating a police officer during a protest near Jantar Mantar earlier this month.

Justice Mini Pushkarna issued notice to the Delhi Police and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vivek Bhagat, the complainant in the case against the scribe, saying the court was not rejecting the interim prayer at this stage, nor was it passing any order on it.

The judge directed Bhagat to file his reply to the journalist's petition, seeking quashing of the FIR, before November 16, when the court will further hear the matter.

"I am not rejecting any prayer as of now. I am only issuing notice to them. The matter needs consideration; list for final hearing on November 16," the judge said.

The journalist’s counsel submitted before the court that she had filed a sexual assault complaint against Bhagat, which is currently being investigated by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

“The FIR filed by the ACP was lodged only to intimidate her into not pursuing the complaint against him,” the counsel claimed.