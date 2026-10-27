Delhi lawyers strike over alleged threats by police officers

NEW DELHI: Advocates across district courts in the national capital observed a strike on Tuesday, demanding the suspension of two police officers for alleged “high-handedness” towards lawyers and an impartial inquiry.

The lawyers abstained from work, seeking an impartial inquiry and action against Assistant Commissioner of Police Manavi Vashishta for allegedly displaying his revolver and threatening and intimidating advocates, as well as against the station house officer (SHO) concerned.

In a circular issued by the Coordination Committee of All District Courts Bar Associations of Delhi, said that the matter began with an incident in which advocate Lalit Bansal suffered a serious head injury in an alleged assault, for which an FIR was registered at Shahdara police station.

“Several advocates went to the police station on the evening of October 23 to seek legal action against those named in the case. The committee claimed the ACP and the SHO assured them that the accused, who were present inside the police station at that time, would be arrested. The next day, however, the advocates learnt that the accused had not been arrested and had reportedly been released,” the committee said in a circular.

"When advocates approached the police station to express their concern regarding the handling of the matter and to seek accountability in accordance with law, the ACP allegedly displayed his revolver and threatened and intimidated the advocates present," it added.

The circular said the committee was concerned that the incident occurred when advocates were seeking action over a serious physical injury to a member of the legal fraternity.

“The lawful pursuit of justice by advocates, including their efforts to ensure that complaints are dealt with fairly and effectively, must not become a cause for intimidation or confrontation,” it said.

The Coordination Committee of All District Courts Bar Associations said it had taken “serious note” of recurring concerns over instances of "high-handed conduct" by police personnel towards lawyers. The strike partially affected judicial work, with most advocates staying away from court proceedings.

“We will not bear police atrocities silently,” Saket Court Bar Association former secretary Dhir Singh Kasana said.