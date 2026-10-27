NDMC proposes parking fee hike, better infra

NEW DELHI: Motorists driving into Lutyens’ Delhi may soon face higher parking charges, with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) proposing a major revision of its parking tariff structure, along with penalties for cash payments to encourage digital transactions.

Under the proposed changes, off-street parking charges for four-wheelers are set to rise from Rs 20 to Rs 30 per hour, while on-street parking rates for cars could increase from Rs 50 to Rs 70 per hour, according to official documents.

The monthly pass for four-wheelers at off-street sites is set to double from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000 per month, while passes for multi-level parking lots will see a steep revision from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,300 per month, the civic body said.

Two-wheeler commuters will also feel the pinch, with off-street rates proposed to increase from Rs 10 to Rs 15 per hour and on-street charges moving from Rs 20 to Rs 30 per hour. Monthly passes for two-wheelers will rise from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 for off-street sites and from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 for multi-level facilities, it said.

The proposal also aims to upgrade 157 parking sites across Lutyens’ Delhi, according to official documents.

Under the new framework for the civic council’s Intelligent Integrated Parking Management System (IIPMS), drivers paying in cash will mandatorily pay a 100% surcharge, effectively doubling their parking bill on the spot.

Doing away with fractional decimal billing, all final fee amounts will be rounded to the nearest whole rupee, they said. The private operators selected to run the three clusters under the public-private partnership (PPP) model will be granted a transition period of three to six months from site takeover to deploy FASTag readers, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, handheld POS devices, and automated barriers, they said.