Over 2L Form 6 applications filed till October 25, shows SIR data

NEW DELHI: More than 2.63 lakh applications seeking fresh voter enrolment were filed between August 31 and October 25, with five days to go before the claims and objections period of the SIR of electoral rolls in the capital ends, data showed.
A total of 263,446 Form 6 applications were received during the period, in addition to 212,400 applications filed before the publication of the draft electoral roll. The figures come a day after the last round of special enrolment camps was held at all 14,947 polling stations across the capital on Sunday to help eligible voters whose names were missing from the draft rolls re-enrol.
The claims and objections period began on August 31 and will end on October 30. Election officials are supposed to dispose of the applications by November 30, while the final roll is to be published on November 4. During the same period, 19,804 Form 7 applications seeking deletion of names were received, taking the total to 71,275, including 51,471 filed before August 31.
In all, 99,720 Form 8 applications seeking corrections or changes in electoral roll entries were received between August 31 and October 25. Including the 260,768 applications filed earlier, the total stood at 360,488.
Sunday’s camps were the last in a series of special enrolment drives conducted during the claims period. Similar camps were held at all polling stations on six Sundays between September 20 and October 18. Separate drives were launched at educational institutions to enrol eligible voters aged 18 to 25. Around 200 night shelters and similar locations were also covered to reach homeless people, transgender persons and sex workers.
Special camps were held in areas where settlements were recently demolished, including Bela Estate, Jailor Wala Bagh, Narela, Bawana, Mangolpuri and Wazirpur Industrial Area, to help the displaced access electoral services.
Assistance provided at helplines and help desks
Electors can seek assistance with enrolment by dialling the helpline 1950 or by visiting help desks at district election offices and Electoral Registration Officers. More than 30 lakh cases involving logical discrepancies have been resolved in the final electoral roll.