Over 2L Form 6 applications filed till October 25, shows SIR data

NEW DELHI: More than 2.63 lakh applications seeking fresh voter enrolment were filed between August 31 and October 25, with five days to go before the claims and objections period of the SIR of electoral rolls in the capital ends, data showed.

A total of 263,446 Form 6 applications were received during the period, in addition to 212,400 applications filed before the publication of the draft electoral roll. The figures come a day after the last round of special enrolment camps was held at all 14,947 polling stations across the capital on Sunday to help eligible voters whose names were missing from the draft rolls re-enrol.

The claims and objections period began on August 31 and will end on October 30. Election officials are supposed to dispose of the applications by November 30, while the final roll is to be published on November 4. During the same period, 19,804 Form 7 applications seeking deletion of names were received, taking the total to 71,275, including 51,471 filed before August 31.

In all, 99,720 Form 8 applications seeking corrections or changes in electoral roll entries were received between August 31 and October 25. Including the 260,768 applications filed earlier, the total stood at 360,488.