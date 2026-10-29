Worshippers denies access to mosque near PM residence over safety concerns: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to allow the worshippers access to the Race Course mosque near the Prime Minister’s residence, noting the ongoing demolition work around the structure, as the judge asked, "If somebody gets injured, who is going to pay compensation?"

Justice Anish Dayal also noted Centre’s assurance that no coercive action will be taken against the structure till the court decides the Delhi Waqf Board’s representation to protect the monument.

The court made the observation while hearing a petition filed by one Syed Ahmed Saud to protect the structure situated on a Lutyens' Delhi land parcel that has been taken over by the Centre for "public purpose".

During the hearing, Central Government Standing Counsel (CGSC) Ashish Dixit told the judge that while the mosque will not be demolished, "access cannot be allowed since demolition activity is ongoing on in the area."

Dixit added that the government is also not allowing access to a temple located in the area.

The judge noted the submission and said, "If somebody gets injured when the demolition is going on, who will pay the compensation? Let them decide (Waqf Board’s representation). It is a fair submission that has come (by the government). But we cannot force them to give it for prayers."