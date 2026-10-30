Majority of Form 6 pleas to be cleared before final voter roll, say poll officials

NEW DELHI: A day before the closure of the deadline for submitting applications, poll officials said the majority of the nearly five lakh Form 6 applications for voter enrolment would be cleared and the applicants’ names would be included in the final electoral roll.

After 47.56 lakh electors were excluded from the draft electoral rolls published on August 31, Delhi received 275,856 Form 6 applications between August 31 and October 28, in addition to the 212,400 applications filed up to August 30, according to the daily report released by the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer.

“The majority of the Form 6 applications that have been filed will be cleared, and the names will be added to the final electoral roll. If the name of any voter has been struck off, it is mainly because they are enrolled in another state,” an official said.

West Delhi has recorded the highest number of Form 6 applications at 33,915, followed by north-west Delhi (27,664), east Delhi (26,563), south-east Delhi (26,535) and north-east Delhi (26,324). The claims and objections period began with the publication of the draft electoral roll for all 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi.

Delhi received 21,603 Form 7 applications and 103,352 Form 8 applications till October 28. Form 6 is used by voters seeking inclusion in the rolls, Form 7 for deletion of names and Form 8 for correction or modification of entries.