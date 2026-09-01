Delhi SIR: Election Commission did not share details of deleted voters despite requests, says AAP

AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday alleged that the Election Commission has not shared the names, phone numbers and addresses of voters deleted from the electoral rolls, despite repeated requests by the party.
Bharadwaj said in a post on X that AAP had sought the details both in writing and during meetings with election officials. He claimed that the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) had also assured the party that the information would be provided.
"Despite this, the list was not shared," he alleged, saying the lack of details prevented political parties from verifying whether the deletions were genuine or involved any irregularities.
There was no immediate reaction from the Election Commission of India.
Bharadwaj said AAP was not inclined to approach the courts over the issue, citing ongoing legal cases in Bihar and West Bengal.
He further said that any change in government would have to come through "the streets and the Constitution".
The draft Delhi electoral roll under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), published on Monday, excluded 47.5 lakh electors from the existing voter base of around 1.45 crore.
Among Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies, Burari recorded the highest number of deletions at 1.67 lakh.
In percentage terms, Tughlakabad recorded the highest deletions at 47.85 per cent, followed by Okhla at 45.33 per cent, Kasturba Nagar at 44.03 per cent and Badarpur at 42.67 per cent.
(With inputs from PTI)