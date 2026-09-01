Delhi SIR: Election Commission did not share details of deleted voters despite requests, says AAP

AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday alleged that the Election Commission has not shared the names, phone numbers and addresses of voters deleted from the electoral rolls, despite repeated requests by the party.

Bharadwaj said in a post on X that AAP had sought the details both in writing and during meetings with election officials. He claimed that the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) had also assured the party that the information would be provided.

"Despite this, the list was not shared," he alleged, saying the lack of details prevented political parties from verifying whether the deletions were genuine or involved any irregularities.