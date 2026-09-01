Security tightened across New Delhi ahead of CJP protest march; no police permission yet

Security has been stepped up across New Delhi ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) proposed protest march from India Gate to the Police Headquarters on Jai Singh Marg, near Jantar Mantar, on September 5, police sources said on Tuesday.

Additional police personnel have been deployed and barricades installed in and around Jantar Mantar as a precautionary measure, the sources said.

The CJP has announced the march, but a police source said that no permission has been granted for the proposed march so far.

They also said that the police have not received any request or permission letter from the CJP seeking approval for the protest.

Security has also been intensified in view of the BRICS Summit, with arrangements being strengthened across New Delhi and parts of central Delhi, the source said.

Jantar Mantar, a designated protest site located near several key government offices, has also been placed under heightened security. Police personnel have been deployed at strategic points and movement around sensitive areas is being closely monitored.

Further security measures are likely to be put in place closer to the date of the proposed march.

(With inputs from PTI)