SC declines plea to stop CJP’s September 5 march, says all sides must act within law

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to pass any order prohibiting the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) proposed protest march in Delhi on September 5, saying it expected the organisers as well as the authorities to act peacefully and in accordance with the law.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana directed the petitioner to place his concerns before the High Powered Enquiry Committee constituted by the court to examine allegations of police violence during the NEET protests.
“Let the matter be listed along with pending petitions. To be heard on September 10,” the bench said while issuing notice in the matter.
The court said the organisers were expected to maintain law and order, while the police and other enforcement agencies had the responsibility of determining what was permissible and what was not.
“We are expecting them to act within that framework. From both sides, we are expecting that they will respect, they will conduct themselves and they will follow the law of the land,” the bench said.
The CJP has announced a protest march in Delhi for September 5, alleging that the Centre has failed to honour assurances made on July 25 that led the group to withdraw its 36-day agitation over examination irregularities.
The Delhi Police had earlier said it had not received any request from the CJP for a procession from India Gate to the Delhi Police Headquarters, despite the group announcing plans for the march.
The plea before the Supreme Court was filed by retired Delhi Police officer Rajendra Singh. It sought directions against large-scale mobilisation, marches or organised demonstrations in security-sensitive areas, including India Gate, Central Vista and adjoining zones, unless prior permissions had been obtained.
The petitioner also sought regulation, postponement or modification of any proposed mobilisation in Lutyens’ Delhi until after the BRICS Summit, scheduled for September 12-13. Another prayer sought directions to ensure that no procession moved beyond authorised limits except in accordance with applicable permissions and regulations.
The September 5 march, which falls on Teachers’ Day, is expected to be led by families of students who died by suicide following the cancellation of the NEET examination and subsequent re-test, as well as those who were allegedly subjected to police excesses during the July protests.
(With inputs from PTI)