SC declines plea to stop CJP’s September 5 march, says all sides must act within law

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to pass any order prohibiting the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) proposed protest march in Delhi on September 5, saying it expected the organisers as well as the authorities to act peacefully and in accordance with the law.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana directed the petitioner to place his concerns before the High Powered Enquiry Committee constituted by the court to examine allegations of police violence during the NEET protests.

“Let the matter be listed along with pending petitions. To be heard on September 10,” the bench said while issuing notice in the matter.

The court said the organisers were expected to maintain law and order, while the police and other enforcement agencies had the responsibility of determining what was permissible and what was not.

“We are expecting them to act within that framework. From both sides, we are expecting that they will respect, they will conduct themselves and they will follow the law of the land,” the bench said.