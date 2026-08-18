SC to form high-powered committee to probe allegations of police excesses during NEET protest

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would set up a high-powered panel of retired judges, a former DGP, an ex-CBI director and other members to look into allegations of police excesses against student protesters in Delhi.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said an order for constituting the committee would be released on Wednesday after it receives suggestions from different parties on other members to be included in the panel.

The top court further said that it would direct the handing over of video footage and CCTV recordings of the violence during the July 20 Parliament march in Delhi to the high-powered committee for examination.

The panel would also examine complaints and allegations made by female protesters who were reportedly targeted during the protest march in Delhi and other areas.

The bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to furnish details of FIRs implicating the student protesters, which are to be quashed, indicating that the court may exercise its plenary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution.

"It is the life of students, which is at stake. We have to consider this. They have a future ahead. They have the right to protest under Article 19," the bench told a counsel, opposing quashing of cases against student protesters without them tendering an apology.