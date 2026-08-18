'History-sheeters' hijacked July 20 protest, 240 cops injured: Delhi Police tells SC

The Delhi Police has defended the use of force during the July 20 “Chalo Sansad” protest, telling the Supreme Court that the demonstration was hijacked by “anti-social elements” and “history-sheeters”, triggering a law-and-order breakdown that left over 240 police personnel injured.

The Delhi Police affidavit, filed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Sharma of the New Delhi district in response to a batch of petitions alleging excessive use of force against protesters, said the force was willing to have its actions examined by a court-appointed panel.

"The use of force by police can be gone into by a Committee appointed by this Hon'ble Court and the Delhi police will fully cooperate with such Committee and provide all details necessary.

"At the cost of repetition, it is submitted that since a Committee may be appointed by this Hon'ble Court which will examine all the issues related to use of force by the police officials,” it said.

On August 3, a bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, while hearing petitions on the issue, had clarified that the expression "criminal antecedents" in its order on releasing student protesters referred only to those involved in grave and heinous offences. It had also said states could close or withdraw FIRs against the remaining students in accordance with law.

The affidavit said more than 30,000 people, including alleged miscreants and anti-social elements, had gathered in and around Jantar Mantar on July 20 during the protests, which later turned violent.

Police resorted to force only after repeated warnings and attempts to prevent protesters from advancing towards Parliament were not heeded.