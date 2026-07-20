'Unruly, aggressive': Delhi Police detain 70 protestors as CJP march turns violent; 118 personnel injured

More than 118 police personnel, including several senior officers, were injured and around 70 protesters detained after the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) "Sansad Chalo" march turned violent in central Delhi on Monday, police said.

In a statement, Delhi Police alleged that protesters turned "unruly, aggressive and violent", attacking security personnel and damaging government vehicles as well as public property.

"During today's protest by CJP in the New Delhi area, the protesters displayed unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour. Despite repeated warnings and lawful directions issued by the police, they refused to disperse and deliberately violated the prohibitory orders in force," read the police statement.

The protesters attacked police personnel with stones and other objects, attempted to breach police barricades, vandalised police and other government vehicles, damaged public property, and resorted to large-scale violence, posing a serious threat to public order, the security arrangements in place, and the safety of police personnel performing their lawful duties, it read.

Police said more than 118 police personnel sustained injuries in the violence, including senior officers of the ranks of Special Commissioner of Police, Joint Commissioner of Police, Additional Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police and Assistant Commissioner of Police, besides several women police personnel.