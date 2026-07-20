Nadda assures protesting CJP that govt will consider its demands, including Pradhan's resignation

NEW DELHI: In the first direct engagement between the Centre and the agitating Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Monday met two representatives of the outfit to discuss their demands.
The meeting came after police stopped thousands of CJP protesters from marching to Parliament, with Nadda assuring that the government leadership would deliberate on their demands.
According to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the assurance came after its spokespersons Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das met Nadda, who acted as a government emissary, twice within two hours at the minister's residence and submitted a memorandum citing their demands, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities.
"The only assurance we got is that he will talk to the leadership and share the conclusions," Ranka told PTI Videos.
The first dialogue between the government and youth-led CJP came on a day when police cracked down on the protesters by using tear gas and baton charge to prevent them from marching towards Parliament.
In a statement, Nadda said discussions with the protesters had been underway since 11.50 am after they proposed talks with the government earlier in the day.
"The meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere. An initial verbal discussion was held in detail with their delegation, and they submitted a written petition to me around 4 PM," he said.
The minister said he had requested all the protesters to end their sit-in and assist the administration in restoring normalcy.
"The minister assured us he will discuss this at the appropriate level. However, no commitments have been made so far. The peaceful protesters will not rest until the demand is met," Das said in a post on X after the meeting.
Official sources said talks within the government on the CJP protest were underway.
A beleaguered Education Minister Pradhan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's office in the Parliament House in the afternoon.
While a few main entry gates to Parliament premises were closed as protesters attempting to march to the complex swelled in its vicinity, Pradhan remained at Shah's office in the Parliament House complex for several hours. Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Piyush Goyal also joined them later.
However, it was not immediately known what transpired in the meeting.
Das said Nadda had also assured the delegation that there would be no further crackdown at Jantar Mantar and nearby areas, though he said there were no reports of police action stopping.
Ranka told PTI Videos that the delegation met Nadda twice after reaching his residence around noon.
"We have three demands -- Sonam Wangchuk ji should be released immediately. He wants to share a video message and should be allowed to do that."
"Dharmendra Pradhan... should be immediately sacked, and Rs 1 crore compensation should be given to the families of those who committed suicide after the NEET paper leak," he said.
The CJP said they also demanded an end to police action against "peaceful protesters".
In the memorandum submitted to Nadda, the CJP alleged repeated failures in the conduct of public examinations, including the NEET 2026 paper leak, CBSE Class XII portal issues and delays in CUET, and said its core demand since the start of the agitation had been the removal of Pradhan as education minister.
It also sought Wangchuk's release without restrictions on his movement and urged the government to direct Delhi Police to stop using force against peaceful protesters.
Ranka said it was only late Sunday night that the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, reached out to open a communication channel with the government.
He said there were more serious discussions only from 6 am on Monday, and only at around 11:45 am, there was "an alignment on meeting Nadda ji".
"We finally met Nadda ji 10 mins ago and he is checking with the leadership internally wrt our demands. @DelhiPolice should immediately stop using brute force on peaceful protestors," Ranka wrote on 'X' at 2:48 pm.
The CJP has been spearheading protests over alleged examination irregularities since June.
Protesters participating in the CJP's Parliament march on Monday refused to disperse despite heavy police barricading, lathicharge and use of tear gas, and raised slogans demanding the resignation of Pradhan.