Nadda assures protesting CJP that govt will consider its demands, including Pradhan's resignation

NEW DELHI: In the first direct engagement between the Centre and the agitating Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Monday met two representatives of the outfit to discuss their demands.

The meeting came after police stopped thousands of CJP protesters from marching to Parliament, with Nadda assuring that the government leadership would deliberate on their demands.

According to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the assurance came after its spokespersons Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das met Nadda, who acted as a government emissary, twice within two hours at the minister's residence and submitted a memorandum citing their demands, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities.

"The only assurance we got is that he will talk to the leadership and share the conclusions," Ranka told PTI Videos.

The first dialogue between the government and youth-led CJP came on a day when police cracked down on the protesters by using tear gas and baton charge to prevent them from marching towards Parliament.

In a statement, Nadda said discussions with the protesters had been underway since 11.50 am after they proposed talks with the government earlier in the day.

"The meeting took place in a cordial atmosphere. An initial verbal discussion was held in detail with their delegation, and they submitted a written petition to me around 4 PM," he said.

The minister said he had requested all the protesters to end their sit-in and assist the administration in restoring normalcy.

"The minister assured us he will discuss this at the appropriate level. However, no commitments have been made so far. The peaceful protesters will not rest until the demand is met," Das said in a post on X after the meeting.