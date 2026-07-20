Kharge, Rahul slam govt over police action on NEET protesters; seek accountability

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday criticised the government for using force on students protesting against the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the national-level examination for admission to undergraduate medical programmes.

Raising the issue soon after the House assembled, Kharge said it concerns the future of lakhs of students.

“You have given me an opportunity to put forth my views about this paper leak and NEET examination scam. This is a matter concerning students, which involves the future of lakhs of children. I am speaking about their future. And for that, today at Jantar Mantar, thousands of children have gathered there, a lathi charge has taken place there. The government is trying to beat them, trying to crush and suppress them,” he said.

He also took a dig at the treasury benches as they strongly disputed his claims.

“Donation theft is definitely there, all their supporters are sitting over there,” Kharge said, referring to the alleged theft in Ram Temple donations.

Amid the din, Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President C P Radhakrishnan adjourned the House for a brief period.

Speaking about the issue outside Parliament, Kharge said that if the government could not conduct examinations, it should step down.

“This is not an attack on students but on democracy. People come to Delhi to flag their issues. They are being lathi-charged and threatened. The government should think about them. It is harassing students. Unemployment is increasing while examinations are being ruined. They don’t deserve to be in power,” Kharge said.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that despite many incidents of paper leaks, the government had not taken any action against anyone.