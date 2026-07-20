Monsoon session begins on stormy note as NEET leak and Ayodhya protests disrupt Parliament

Lok Sabha proceedings were continuously disrupted on the first day of the Monsoon Session, with the House being adjourned multiple times as Opposition members sloganeered and displayed placards over the NEET paper 'leak' and the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the House could not function if the disruptions continue in this manner.
Dilip Saikia, who was in the Chair when the House met at 1 pm, asked the Opposition members to get back to their seats and participate in the proceedings.
"The House is ready for discussions on various issues. But you are not interested. You don't want to discuss people's issues. This is not the way. You are disrupting the House repeatedly. You are showing banners and posters, which is not acceptable," he said.
Meanwhile, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced a Bill to replace an ordinance that increased the number of Supreme Court judges from 34 to 38, including the Chief Justice of India. However, it failed to get a positive response amid Opposition protests.
Rajya Sabha also witnessed multiple adjournments as the Opposition parties protested against police action against protesting students in Delhi over the NEET paper leak issue.
The House was adjourned for the day without transacting any business as Congress-led Opposition parties demanded action against the guilty in the paper leak row that affected the well-being of several youngsters.
Deputy Chairman Harivansh informed the members about the decision of the Business Advisory Committee, which, in its meeting held on Monday, allotted time for the government legislative business. However, the Opposition members continued to raise slogans. "The House is for dialogue and discussion. Please, let us debate," Harivansh said, highlighting that no work has happened in the House since morning.