Monsoon session begins on stormy note as NEET leak and Ayodhya protests disrupt Parliament

Lok Sabha proceedings were continuously disrupted on the first day of the Monsoon Session, with the House being adjourned multiple times as Opposition members sloganeered and displayed placards over the NEET paper 'leak' and the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the House could not function if the disruptions continue in this manner.

Dilip Saikia, who was in the Chair when the House met at 1 pm, asked the Opposition members to get back to their seats and participate in the proceedings.

"The House is ready for discussions on various issues. But you are not interested. You don't want to discuss people's issues. This is not the way. You are disrupting the House repeatedly. You are showing banners and posters, which is not acceptable," he said.