'Parliament cannot be notice board': Tharoor hits out at Centre for denying debate on 'burning issues'

"Everyone knows these are burning issues across the country, it would be logical to have a discussion on them. Parliament is supposed to be the place where we can ventilate the voice of the people, the concerns of the people and once we do that, we all know the government has a majority. The old saying goes the opposition must have its say because the government will have its way, they have the majority," Tharoor said.

"But at least let Parliament be a forum where these concerns can be heard, can be truly ventilated and voiced, where various people can represent the voice of their constituents and then the government can say 'sorry we don't agree or whatever', that is their privilege. But right now just refusing a discussion is what has led to today's disruption because the opposition wanted to have the opportunity to talk about these issues on the floor of the House," he said.

If Parliament is not there for raising these issues, then honestly what is it for, Tharoor asked.

"It (Parliament) cannot be a notice board for government to announce its bills and get them passed with a rubber stamp. That is not what the Parliament is all about, it should be a forum where all these views can be heard, discussed and debated as necessary and then passed," the Congress leader said.

He said the opposition will cooperate if the government cooperates as there should e mutual cooperation.

"Let them permit certain discussions, we will get them to have their bills. There has got to be give and take that is the way Parliament is supposed to function," Tharoor said.

His remarks came after Lok Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments on the first day of the Monsoon Session as the opposition raised slogans and displayed placards demanding action against those guilty in the NEET paper 'leak' and alleged donation theft at the Ram temple.

(With inputs from PTI)