PM Modi hails young innovators; takes swipe at Rahul, says 'not talking about 56-year-old young man'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took an apparent dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while praising the young innovators behind India's first privately developed orbital rocket, saying he was not referring to a "56-year-old young man".

Addressing the media ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session, he said in the past month, the country has achieved many milestones, filling citizens with pride and these achievements span national, international, and even space domains.

He said there have been moments of glory just before the Monsoon Session last year as an Indian citizen reached the International Space Station and only the day before yesterday, a young Indian start-up accomplished an extraordinary feat.

He was referring to Skyroot Aerospace on Saturday launching the country's first private orbital rocket, Vikram-1, and successfully placing multiple technology-demonstration payloads into the desired orbit, making India the third country with private orbital launch capabilities after the US and China.