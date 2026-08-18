CJP accuses govt of delaying FIR withdrawal, seeks role in SC panel probing allegations of police excesses

He said that if the government fails to take steps to meet its commitments, the CJP's National Working Committee would meet and decide its next course of action.

"If the youth of the country are forced to take to the streets again, then this time it will not be right for the government," he said.

CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh said the last meeting between the organisation and the government delegation was on August 2 and a draft, vetted by lawyers, had subsequently been shared.

She alleged that there had been no response from the government to requests for another meeting.

"They even agreed that they will take a stand in the court with respect to invoking Article 142. They have not taken any such stand today," Singh said, adding that the draft prepared with the government should be brought before the court.

Das said the government had identified around 2,800 "hardened criminals" and argued that those facing serious criminal charges should be dealt with separately from peaceful protesters.

"If you want to take action against them, that is a different issue altogether. But the issue of the students, the issue of the protestors, is related to the FIR," he said.

On the proposed high-powered committee, Singh said the CJP would want its representatives to be included and insisted that the panel should comprise independent members. "We are sure that the High-Powered Committee will find a solution as long as it is independent. But we would also like the members of the CJP team to be a part of it."

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would constitute a high-powered committee comprising retired apex court and high court judges, a former DGP, and an ex-CBI director to examine allegations of police excesses against student protesters and violence against police personnel.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said an order for constituting the committee would be released on Wednesday after it receives suggestions from parties on other members to be included in the panel.

Speaking to the media, Das also questioned the use of facial recognition technology during the Jantar Mantar protest, saying protesters were photographed, videographed and monitored through CCTV cameras.

"There are several constitutional questions concerning the facial recognition technology. There is a lot of misuse that can happen. I think safeguards need to be put in place," Das said, urging the Supreme Court to examine whether such surveillance was constitutional.

Asked about political allegations involving the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Das said the CJP did not want to be drawn into a political blame game and asked the government to focus on the students and protesters. Das also alleged that labels like "Urban Naxals" and "Dimaagi Naxals" were aimed at discrediting young people.

The BJP has accused the CJP of being a proxy for AAP.